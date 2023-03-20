  • Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha | AFP-JIJI
Bangkok – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha dissolved parliament on Monday ahead of an election possibly in the first half of May.

The move came before the four-year terms of House of Representatives members expire on Thursday, with Prayut having said a dissolution will give more time for all parties to prepare. Thailand’s Election Commission is required to set the election date within five days of a Lower House dissolution.

Prayut, who has led Thailand for nearly nine years, announced in January that he would seek another term as prime minister with the United Thai Nation Party, a group formed by veteran politicians that he joined that month.

