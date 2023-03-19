Only 4% of emergency evacuation sites designated by local governments in Japan as missile shelters are located underground, with the figure reflecting a lack of buildings with basements in regional areas, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

With North Korea increasing its test-launches of missiles amid increased concern about the security environment in the region, the Japanese government has recommended municipalities increase the number of designated evacuation shelters under the civil protection law, especially those underground, over five years from fiscal 2021.

The Cabinet Office considers underground facilities more effective than those on the surface, but a survey of 67 prefectural and major city governments conducted in January and February found that only 2,390 of the total 59,132 were located below ground level.