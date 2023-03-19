Nagano – A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday for arson after a fire gutted the house where he lived in the prefecture of Nagano, apparently killing three of his family members, police said.
Three bodies believed to be those of the man's father, Hitoshi Nakamura, mother and grandmother in her 90s were found after the fire at the two-story house.
The man, whose identity was withheld by police, and his brother both escaped the fire without major injuries.
