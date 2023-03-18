AMSTERDAM/KYIV – The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, alleging Moscow’s forcible deportation of Ukrainian children is a war crime, as the Kremlin reacted with outrage.
Russia has not concealed a program under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the move would lead to “historic accountability,” adding that the deportations constituted a policy of “state evil which starts precisely with the top official of this state.”
