Some of Britain’s biggest financial services companies failed to meet their own targets for female representation in senior management, with Nomura International being one of the worst performers among major banks.

Nomura International, the Japanese lender’s London-based investment bank, previously said it wanted 19% of senior management positions to be held by women by 2022. After missing the target, it set a new objective of having 17% of these positions filled by women by 2026.

The details emerged in the U.K. Treasury’s sixth annual review of its Women in Finance Charters, signed by 235 companies. Nomura, one of the few Japanese banks to sign the charter, has the lowest objective for female representation in senior management ranks among those signing the charter. Women currently make up 15% of these roles at the firm.