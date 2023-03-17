  • An excavator digs to search for survivors after a mudslide occurred due to heavy rains from cyclone Freddy at Manje informal settlement in Blantyre, southern Malawi, on Thursday | AFP-JIJI
    An excavator digs to search for survivors after a mudslide occurred due to heavy rains from cyclone Freddy at Manje informal settlement in Blantyre, southern Malawi, on Thursday | AFP-JIJI
BLANTYRE, Malawi – The last thing Lukia Akimu remembers is the surge of floodwater that hit her village near Mount Soche this week when Tropical Cyclone Freddy tore through southern Malawi.

The next thing she knew, she woke up in hospital, her head wrapped in bandages and her neck in a brace.

“I saw a lot of water and some people being washed away. Then I do not know what happened. I do not know who brought me here,” the 35-year-old said from a bed in Queen Elizabeth hospital in the city of Blantyre.

