  • A notice issued by the Kagawa Prefectural Government to hotels and other accommodation businesses advising them that they do not need to request identification from guests who are foreign nationals living in Japan | KYODO
    A notice issued by the Kagawa Prefectural Government to hotels and other accommodation businesses advising them that they do not need to request identification from guests who are foreign nationals living in Japan | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref. – The government of Kagawa Prefecture has called on local hotel operators to stop asking foreign residents for identification when they check in, local officials said Thursday.

Citing a notice issued Monday by the prefectural government to hotel operators, the officials said it is “problematic on human rights grounds” to ask foreign residents to show their passport or other forms of ID when checking into a hotel.

The hotel business law requires only foreign nationals who live outside of Japan to present ID. But hotel receptionists sometimes ask foreign people who live in Japan for ID based on their name or appearance.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED