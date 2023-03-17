The government of Kagawa Prefecture has called on local hotel operators to stop asking foreign residents for identification when they check in, local officials said Thursday.

Citing a notice issued Monday by the prefectural government to hotel operators, the officials said it is “problematic on human rights grounds” to ask foreign residents to show their passport or other forms of ID when checking into a hotel.

The hotel business law requires only foreign nationals who live outside of Japan to present ID. But hotel receptionists sometimes ask foreign people who live in Japan for ID based on their name or appearance.