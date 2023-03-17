Two men were indicted Thursday over robbery resulting in death after a 90-year-old woman was killed in western Tokyo in January in what is suspected to have been part of a string of nationwide burglaries in recent years.

Rikuto Nagata, 21, and Hiroyuki Nomura, 52, were arrested on suspicion of robbery-murder after Kinuyo Oshio was found dead at her home in Komae on Jan. 19 with her hands tied and head bleeding.

Prosecutors also sent a 19-year-old man, a minor under the law, to a family court on the charge of robbery resulting in death. Police have also arrested Shingo Kato, 24, for his alleged involvement in the case.