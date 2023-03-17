Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday ordered a crackdown on burglary and fraud crime rings that use social media to recruit new members as the government responds to a string of recent robberies across the country.

Kishida called for stronger measures against online posts seeking people for yami baito (dark part-time jobs), while stressing the need to conduct “cyberpatrols” to eradicate recruiting for criminal activities. He also directed that focus be put on ensuring the protection of personal information such as customer data to prevent scammers from using it in their schemes.

“It is the government’s biggest responsibility to ensure the safety of the people,” Kishida told the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.