For many children in Japan, a future as a corporate worker is something they look forward to, according to results of an annual survey released by Da-ichi Life Insurance on Thursday.
Corporate worker was the most preferred occupation for elementary school-age boys, as well as boys and girls at junior high and high schools, for the third consecutive year.
For female elementary school students, the top ranked job was pastry chef, as was the case in each of the past two years.
