Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce a new plan to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, a Japan-led initiative aimed at curbing China’s growing regional assertiveness, a senior government official said Wednesday.

The plan, designed to maintain a rules-based international order, is set to be unveiled during Kishida’s three-day visit to India from Sunday, with Japan trying to push the blueprint, advocated by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the official told reporters.

In a bid to strengthen the vision, Kishida has been eager to boost security cooperation with like-minded democracies to balance China, while expressing willingness to expand official development aid to emerging countries in the region.