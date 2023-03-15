Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce a new plan to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, a Japan-led initiative aimed at curbing China’s growing regional assertiveness, a senior government official said Wednesday.
The plan, designed to maintain a rules-based international order, is set to be unveiled during Kishida’s three-day visit to India from Sunday, with Japan trying to push the blueprint, advocated by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the official told reporters.
In a bid to strengthen the vision, Kishida has been eager to boost security cooperation with like-minded democracies to balance China, while expressing willingness to expand official development aid to emerging countries in the region.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.