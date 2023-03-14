  • A woman walks past a television in Seoul on Thursday showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test. | AFP-JIJI
North Korea launched at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s military said Tuesday, a day after it fired off two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine for the first time.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo was aware of the launch, and was collecting information. There were no reports of damage from the firing, he added.

No other details were immediately available.

