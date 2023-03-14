The leaders of the U.S., the U.K. and Australia have unveiled details of their plan for building a new fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines as part of efforts to combat China’s growing military power and assertiveness in the region.

Under the deal, the United States intends to sell Australia three U.S. Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s, with an option for Australia to buy two more if needed, a joint statement released Tuesday said.

The multistage project would eventually see British and Australian production and operation of the SSN-AUKUS — a new “trilaterally developed” submarine class based on Britain’s next-generation design that would be built in Britain and Australia and include “cutting-edge” American technology.