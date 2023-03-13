Both Ukraine and Russia on Sunday reported high casualties in Ukraine’s Donetsk region with the slow, long-lasting and bloody fight for the small town of Bakhmut continuing as Moscow presses to advance into its neighbor’s territory.

Ukraine forces control west of the now ruined and nearly deserted Bakhmut, while Russia’s Wagner Group controls most of the eastern part, British intelligence said, with the Bakhmutka River that bisects the town marking the front line.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had suffered more than 1,100 dead in the past few days fighting along the Bakhmut section of the front line.