The Miyagi Prefectural Government will begin full-scale operation of a smartphone app in the fiscal year starting in April to be used for evacuation of local residents in case a serious accident occurs at the Onagawa nuclear power plant in the prefecture.

The Onagawa plant, operated by Tohoku Electric Power, straddles the town of Onagawa and the city of Ishinomaki in the east of Miyagi Prefecture.

The app is aimed at speeding up evacuation by enabling residents to skip the process of having to go to evacuee reception stations to be allocated to shelters.