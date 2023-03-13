  • Masatoshi Ito, founder and honorary chairman of Seven & i Holdings (right), attends a ceremony with chairman and CEO, Toshifumi Suzuki, in Tokyo in March 2015. | BLOOMBERG
    Masatoshi Ito, founder and honorary chairman of Seven & i Holdings (right), attends a ceremony with chairman and CEO, Toshifumi Suzuki, in Tokyo in March 2015. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Masatoshi Ito, the billionaire who expanded a small family-owned shop into one of Japan’s largest retailers and took 7-Eleven convenience stores global, has died. He was 98.

Ito died on March 10 due to old age, his company Ito-Yokada said in a statement Monday.

Although Ito-Yokado stores, which offered one-stop shopping for a range of items from groceries to everyday clothes, have now largely lost their prominence, Ito’s legacy nonetheless continues in the 7-Eleven franchise. The company he founded, Ito-Yokado, was the predecessor to 7-Eleven operator Seven & I Holdings.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW