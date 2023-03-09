The government is planning to extend a domestic travel subsidy program, initially slated to end in March, through the summer in hopes of bolstering the tourism industry’s post-pandemic recovery.

The government-backed National Travel Discount program, which offers subsidies to fund discounts on transportation and lodging fees along with coupons that can be used for meals and other purchases, will not be applicable for dates involving the Golden Week holidays from April 29 to May 7, the tourism agency said Thursday.

The discounts will also not be applicable to reservations that have already been made for travel from April. But once prefectures officially extend the program, travelers can make reservations with discounts.