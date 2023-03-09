South Korea’s ruling party elected as its new leader a candidate backed by President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is trying implement a historic deal to mend ties with Japan and win concessions from the U.S. over export curbs that could hurt his country’s chipmakers.
The conservative People Power Party selected Kim Gi-hyeon, a four-term lawmaker, as its new leader in a vote late Wednesday. Kim was considered Yoon’s preferred candidate.
The move could help the president, a prosecutor-turned-politician, better control the party he only joined a few months before the launch of his run for the country’s top office.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.