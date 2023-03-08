It’s mine! No, it’s mine!
A whopping ¥10 million was found at a waste collection facility in Sapporo with 13 people coming forward as the owner, creating a headache for Hokkaido police as they attempted to find out who it really belonged to.
The cash was found while a Sapporo City contractor was sorting assorted recyclable papers at the facility on the morning of Jan 30. The Hokkaido Prefectural Police Department then put out a notice on Feb. 21 asking for information on whoever may have lost the cash.
