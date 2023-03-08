  • Various explanations were given as to why and how the money was lost, and included claimants from far off places like Tokyo and Kyoto. | GETTY IMAGES
    Various explanations were given as to why and how the money was lost, and included claimants from far off places like Tokyo and Kyoto. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

It’s mine! No, it’s mine!

A whopping ¥10 million was found at a waste collection facility in Sapporo with 13 people coming forward as the owner, creating a headache for Hokkaido police as they attempted to find out who it really belonged to.

The cash was found while a Sapporo City contractor was sorting assorted recyclable papers at the facility on the morning of Jan 30. The Hokkaido Prefectural Police Department then put out a notice on Feb. 21 asking for information on whoever may have lost the cash.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW