New foreign envoys to Japan on Wednesday took horse-drawn carriages to present their credentials to Emperor Naruhito, marking the resumption of the tradition that had been suspended for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The incoming ambassadors made the roughly 1.5 kilometer journey from the front of Tokyo Station in the heart of the capital to the Imperial Palace in lacquered carriages decorated with chrysanthemum seals. The practice had been halted and cars had replaced carriages since March 2020 in order to avoid attracting crowds.

Many members of the public watched Wednesday’s processions, which included Imperial Household Agency officials serving as coachman, wearing feathered hats and uniforms adorned with gold chords.