Japanese startup ispace, aiming to be the first commercial company to land a probe on the moon, announced on Wednesday an initial public offering of its shares.

The first is authorized to list 200 million shares and will debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s growth section on April 12, according to a release from the exchange, which lists the company’s business as lunar development and transportation services.

The public offering will be 24.7 million shares with an overallotment option of another 1.2 million. The Nikkei newspaper said the stock may be priced at ¥244, with the deal valuing the company at ¥19 billion ($138.12 million).