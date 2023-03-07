  • U.S. Navy maintenance crewmen from Navy Attack Squadron 34 move a weapons skid loaded with Mark 20 Rockeye II cluster bombs across the flight deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf in this U.S. Navy handout photo from 1990. | U.S. NAVY / U.S. NATIONAL ARCHIVES / VIA REUTERS
    U.S. Navy maintenance crewmen from Navy Attack Squadron 34 move a weapons skid loaded with Mark 20 Rockeye II cluster bombs across the flight deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf in this U.S. Navy handout photo from 1990. | U.S. NAVY / U.S. NATIONAL ARCHIVES / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – Ukraine has broadened a request for controversial cluster bombs from the United States to include a weapon that it wants to cannibalize to drop the anti-armor bomblets it contains on Russian forces from drones, according to two U.S. lawmakers.

Kyiv has urged members of Congress to press the White House to approve sending the weapons but it is by no means certain that the Biden administration will sign off on that. Cluster munitions, banned by more than 120 countries, normally release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area, threatening civilians.

Ukraine is seeking the MK-20, an air-delivered cluster bomb, to release its individual explosives from drones, said U.S. Representatives Jason Crow and Adam Smith, who both serve on the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee. That is in addition to 155 mm artillery cluster shells that Ukraine already has requested, they said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW