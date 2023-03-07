  • Tokyo reported 989 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
Tokyo confirmed 989 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 200 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 791.4, compared to 891.0 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria remained the same as Monday at eight, while six deaths linked to the virus were reported on Tuesday.

