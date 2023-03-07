Following controversy over its long-term detention of individuals at immigration facilities, Japan is looking to overhaul its immigration system to increase reviews of detentions, ease deportation rules and add a status of quasi-refugees.

That process took a step forward Tuesday when the Cabinet approved a bill revising the immigration law.

The bill comes after the death of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, a 33-year-old Sri Lankan national who died after she failed to receive proper medical attention while she was held at a Nagoya immigration center.