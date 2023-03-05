Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a U.N. treaty to protect the high seas on Saturday, a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity losses and ensure sustainable development.

The legally binding pact to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity, under discussion for 15 years, was finally agreed to after five rounds of protracted U.N.-led negotiations that ended in New York on Saturday, a day after the original deadline.

“The ship has reached the shore,” the U.N. conference president, Rena Lee, said after a marathon final day of talks.