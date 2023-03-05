During the leaders summit in Hiroshima in May, the Group of Seven industrialized nations should declare a “no first use” nuclear weapon policy, the former mayor of the atomic-bombed city said in a speech on Saturday in London.

Japan, as host of the summit, can lead efforts to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to not use nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine, but G7 members should “aim higher,” said Tadatoshi Akiba during a ceremony where he received a peace award from a British Islamic group.

“The G7 Hiroshima declaration should be the starting point for the universal ‘no first use’ of nuclear weapons,” the 80-year-old added.