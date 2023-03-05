Osaka police have arrested a suspect in the poisoning death of a university student in Kyoto in October last year and sent him to prosecutors on Saturday for the alleged murder.

The police allege that Kazuki Miyamoto, 37, killed Hinako Hamano, a 21-year-old student at Ritsumeikan University, by getting her to ingest a lethal amount of thallium, a highly toxic substance that was once widely used as rat poison.

Miyamoto has refused to speak since his arrest Friday, but before that, he voluntarily answered questions, telling police that when the two were together at her home in the city, he had “bought some medicine at a drugstore and gave it to her as she wasn’t feeling well,” according to an investigative source.