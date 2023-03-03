Japan ranked a dismal 104th in the World Bank’s latest report on women’s economic opportunities, continuing to trail the rest of the Group of Seven countries on issues of gender equality.

The annual survey, covering 190 countries and territories, assesses gender gaps in laws and regulations across eight areas, including the workplace, pay, parenthood and entrepreneurship.

In the report, released Thursday, Japan scored an average of 78.8 out of 100, sharing the same score with other countries including the Philippines.