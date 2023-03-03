Almost two-thirds of Bank of Japan watchers now expect monetary policy change by June following the first extensive hearings of governor nominee Kazuo Ueda, according to the latest Bloomberg survey.

All except three out of 49 economists polled see no policy change at the final meeting of outgoing BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda ending on March 10, according to the Bloomberg survey conducted following the two-day parliamentary hearings ended Monday.

Instead, there’s now a greater focus on the June meeting, set to be Ueda’s second.