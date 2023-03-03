  • Li Qiang, who is expected to be China's next premier, walks behind leader Xi Jinping as they meet with reporters at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in October. | REUTERS
    Li Qiang, who is expected to be China's next premier, walks behind leader Xi Jinping as they meet with reporters at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in October. | REUTERS
When China kicks off one of its most important political gatherings of the year on Sunday — the “two sessions” — the country’s top leaders, including expected new Premier Li Qiang, will officially be confirmed. But exactly how much power Li will wield as China’s No. 2 and its top economic official remains an open question.

In recent years President Xi Jinping, who also serves as general-secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, has taken control of most aspects of government, a consolation of power that is expected to continue into his third term as he surrounds himself with trusted allies.

This means that Li is not expected to co-lead alongside Xi but rather serve under him as a loyal supporter, adviser and policy implementer — a departure from the collective leadership ethos seen in the administrations of Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao as well as Jiang Zemin and Zhu Rongji.

