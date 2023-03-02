Prince Hitachi, the uncle of Emperor Naruhito, underwent surgery for ureteral stones on Thursday and is recovering well, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The 87-year-old prince was hospitalized at the Japanese Red Cross Medical Center in Tokyo on Wednesday evening after running a fever of around 38 Celsius. He had been experiencing a fever of over 37 C for several days prior.

Prince Hitachi, who is the younger brother of former Emperor Akihito and third in line to the throne, serves as president of the Japan-Denmark Society, honorary president of the Japan-Sweden Society and honorary president of the Japan-Belgium Society.