Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is set to attend a get together of top diplomats from the ‘Quad’ nations hosted by India, after he skipped a Group of 20 meeting in New Delhi to be present at a parliamentary committee in Tokyo.

Hayashi gained parliamentary approval allowing him to attend a Friday meeting of Quad nations that also includes the US and Australia, Kyodo News reported. Japan dispatched a deputy minister to attend the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in India that starts Wednesday.

A committee in the Upper House began debate Wednesday on the budget. All members of the cabinet are customarily present for the initial sessions of the budget committee, which is planned to run for two days.