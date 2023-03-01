Some U.S.-based experts anticipate Kazuo Ueda, the nominee to be the next Bank of Japan governor, will bring a fresh viewpoint to monetary policy as the first central bank chief from academia in postwar Japan, while expressing mixed reactions to measures taken by the outgoing chief.

Ueda is “an ideal candidate” to meet the challenges facing the BOJ such as achieving a 2% inflation target, said Randall Jones, a former head of the Japan/Korea desk at the OECD.

The central government presented Ueda, an economist and former BOJ policymaker, to parliament in mid-February as its nominee for the central bank’s next governor.