Japanese banking giants are raising starting salaries for new graduates by as much as 30% as competition for fresh talent intensifies and the cost of living soars.

Mizuho Financial Group and Daiwa Securities Group were the latest financial firms to announce higher pay for employees joining straight from university, company statements showed Wednesday.

Wage hikes by Japanese companies are in the spotlight this year as the possible exit of the central bank’s ultraeasy monetary policy hinges largely on sustained salary growth. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called on businesses to raise wages above the inflation rate, which is running at a four-decade high of 4.2%.