The number of babies born in Japan in 2022 fell to a record low for the seventh consecutive year, dropping below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899, government data showed Tuesday.

The total number of births was down 5.1% to 799,728, according to preliminary data released by the health ministry. The drop comes much earlier than a 2017 government forecast that said births would fall below 800,000 in 2033.

Lifestyle changes resulting from the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and a growing trend of people marrying later in life are thought to have exacerbated the declining birthrate.