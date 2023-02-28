The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 3½ years in prison for attacking another man with sulfuric acid at a Tokyo subway station.

The court convicted Hirotaka Hanamori of causing injury to a man, who had belonged to the same university club, at Tokyo Metro’s Shirokane-takanawa Station in August 2021. Prosecutors had sought a six-year sentence for the defendant.

Hanamori pleaded guilty at the trial’s first hearing in September last year. According to the indictment, he threw acid on the man as he was riding an escalator on the night of Aug. 24, 2021, and caused burns to his face and damage to both eyes, which were injured due to further complications.