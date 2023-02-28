  • Marian Fernandez, 56, a former employee of Inditex, rearranges clothes at Maazi, in A Coruna, Spain, where she posts videos on social media about building a 'responsible' wardrobe. | REUTERS
    Marian Fernandez, 56, a former employee of Inditex, rearranges clothes at Maazi, in A Coruna, Spain, where she posts videos on social media about building a "responsible" wardrobe. | REUTERS
A CORUNA, Spain/LONDON – In Spain’s A Coruna, two contrasting fashion business models collide — pitching the growing demands for the clothing industry to become more sustainable against the constant need to drive sales.

This rainy, windswept, city on the rugged Atlantic coast is the unlikely headquarters of Zara-owner Inditex — the world’s biggest fast fashion retailer.

It also hosts small boutiques offering high quality, durable products that consider themselves an alternative to the fast and affordable fashion propelling Inditex’s annual sales of €28 billion ($30 billion).

