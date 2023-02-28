  • Tokyo-based Rapidus is building its semiconductor plant in Chitose, Hokkaido. | REUTERS
    Tokyo-based Rapidus is building its semiconductor plant in Chitose, Hokkaido. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Japan’s state-backed Rapidus said on Tuesday it would build its semiconductor plant in Chitose, a manufacturing hub in Hokkaido.

The factory and a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant under construction on the southern island of Kyushu are the key pillars of Japan’s strategy to boost its capability to make more advanced chips and shield itself from supply chain snarls.

Rapidus, which has announced a tie-up with IBM to develop and produce cutting-edge 2 nanometer chips, said it plans to launch a prototype line in 2025, with mass production slated for the second half of the 2020s.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW