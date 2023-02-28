Japan’s state-backed Rapidus said on Tuesday it would build its semiconductor plant in Chitose, a manufacturing hub in Hokkaido.

The factory and a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant under construction on the southern island of Kyushu are the key pillars of Japan’s strategy to boost its capability to make more advanced chips and shield itself from supply chain snarls.

Rapidus, which has announced a tie-up with IBM to develop and produce cutting-edge 2 nanometer chips, said it plans to launch a prototype line in 2025, with mass production slated for the second half of the 2020s.