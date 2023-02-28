  • Jeepney minitrucks were originally created from abandoned U.S. military jeeps after World War II. They were later reproduced by Filipinos to meet Manila's transport needs. | BLOOMBERG
MANILA – Brightly painted jeepney public transport trucks are an iconic symbol of the Philippines, but minibus firm boss Freddie Hernandez backs plans to force them off the road.

He was among the first transport operators to comply with government orders to phase out the beloved but elderly utility vehicles and replace them with safer, greener buses.

“We saw the benefits of modernizing our units in terms of reducing their carbon emissions,” said Hernandez, the chair of a transport service cooperative in Metro Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities.

