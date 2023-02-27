The coronavirus pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, the U.S. Department of Energy now says, according to media reports, although the White House maintained on Sunday that American intelligence remained divided on the issue.

The determination — noted in a classified report by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office, The Wall Street Journal reported — marks a shift by the energy department, which had previously said it was undecided on how the virus emerged.

People who read the classified report were quoted in the Journal and The New York Times as saying the department made its judgment with “low confidence,” highlighting how different agencies remain divided over the origins of COVID-19 and the pandemic that swept the globe in early 2020.