A group for Japanese abductees’ families and its supporting body has said in a new campaign policy that they would not oppose giving humanitarian aid to North Korea if it would lead to the return of all abductees.

The group, led by Takuya Yokota, brother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted at age 13 in the 1970s, and the National Association for the Rescue of Japanese Kidnapped by North Korea, on Sunday maintained its long-held policy of seeking the immediate and collective return of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.

The policy of not opposing humanitarian assistance by the Japanese government to North Korea was also mentioned in their message directed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, they said. They have issued statements directed at the North Korean leader twice in the past.