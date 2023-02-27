One year after Russia invaded Ukraine, inflationary pressure continues to haunt countries such as Japan that are heavily reliant on imported goods.

Not long after Russian troops marched across the border toward Kyiv, developed nations rolled out a list of crippling sanctions against Moscow in a bid to restrict finances from being diverted to its war effort.

Russia responded in kind, freezing exports of oil and gas and setting in motion a chain reaction of events that still reverberates today.