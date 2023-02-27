  • Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bengaluru, India, on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Group of 20 nations understand Japan’s stance to keep up its monetary easing to achieve stable, sustainable inflation while others seek to tackle sticky price gains.

Japan’s price growth, currently well above the BOJ’s 2% target, is mainly driven by imports and is expected to fall below the target in the fiscal year starting in April, which is why the central bank will need to maintain its monetary easing, Kuroda said on Saturday. He spoke from Bengaluru, India, following the conclusion of a G20 gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that G20 members applauded Kuroda’s long-term contribution as this meeting of the world’s top finance chiefs would be his last as the head of the BOJ. Kuroda’s tenure is set to end in April.

