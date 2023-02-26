  • People wait for results of Nigeria's presidential election at a polling station in Awka on Saturday. | REUTERS
KANO, Nigeria – Officials counted votes in Nigeria’s elections on Saturday, with people hoping for a reset after years of worsening violence and hardship under outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, undeterred by delays at some polling stations.

The electoral commission said the official results could be expected from late on Sunday. By the evening, some polling stations were already counting ballots, while voting was still going on at others and had not taken place elsewhere.

Some voting was now expected to take place on Sunday.

