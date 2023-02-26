A deal with the European Union over trade barriers in Northern Ireland could be struck in the coming days, deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said.

“Hopefully there’ll be good news in a matter of days, not weeks.” Raab said in an interview with Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday. “We are not there yet. But we are obviously in a position where we are on the cusp of a deal.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he’s determined to get a deal done, but wouldn’t sign on to a plan that doesn’t resolve lingering problems from the original Brexit deal.