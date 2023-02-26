Germany’s climate envoy called on the Group of Seven leaders to make clear commitments toward resolving the devastating effects of climate change by putting it at the top of their agenda when they meet in May in Hiroshima.

Jennifer Morgan, the German special envoy for international climate action, said in a recent interview that she wants to ensure the G7 “clearly states its leadership and responsibility” for the early phase-out of coal-fired power generation and fossil fuels to achieve significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Morgan said that energy and environment policies remain top priorities for Germany, which served as last year’s chair of the group of developed nations that also includes Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.