A visit by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Ukraine would be welcomed and would help give him a more accurate view of the situation on the ground, Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan said Friday.

“From our point of view, it’s extremely important for Kishida … to visit Ukraine and see it with his own eyes, in order to be able to feel what is going on,” Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky told the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan, speaking on the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

After visits earlier this week by U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Kishida is now the only Group of Seven leader who has not visited Ukraine since the war began, and pressure is growing on him to make the trip. While there are security concerns about the journey to the war-torn country, Korsunsky pointed to the successful visit by Biden, saying that he was sure a Kishida visit could also be safely arranged.