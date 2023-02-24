A century-old ryokan (traditional inn) in southwestern Japan has only been changing its hot-spring bathwater twice a year, leading to legionella bacteria levels as much as 3,700 times over standard limits, local officials said Friday.

The Daimaru Besso inn in Chikushino, Fukuoka Prefecture, whose website says past guests include Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, is suspected of providing false information about how often the bathwater is changed. Local ordinance says hot springs should change their bathwater at least once a week.

The inn apologized on its website for causing concerns, while noting that it has resumed the operation of its main common bath since the end of December after meeting hygiene standards.