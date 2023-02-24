The Justice Ministry said Friday it plans to rename a sexual offense to make clearer the illegality of nonconsensual intercourse as part of Penal Code reforms.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the change, initially demanded by support groups for sexual victims in mid-March for the enactment in the current session of Parliament.

The measure is part of amendments to the Penal Code that the government is currently working on, which also include raising the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16. The ministry presented the plan to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s committee on judicial affairs the same day.