The Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda said Friday that he will not rush to change the central bank’s ultraloose monetary easing if he becomes its new head, as it is “appropriate” to maintain it for now.

Appearing at a confirmation hearing at the Lower House in the morning, Ueda also said he will pursue the stable and sustainable 2% inflation target set by current BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term will end in April.

Ueda, however, mentioned that he will possibly scrutinize the pros and cons of the decadelong monetary policy under Kuroda’s leadership.